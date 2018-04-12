Sell-siders defend Mylan on weakness after investor day

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) slipped 2.7% yesterday after its Investor Day. The culprit appeared to be its commentary that 2018 EPS will be "weighted more to the second half of the year."

Mizuho's Irina Koffler (BUY/$51) expects "some choppiness" but shares should recover since the fundamentals remain unchanged.

Leerink's Ami Fadia (OUTPERFORM/$52) cites a "valuation disconnect" on the stock as it continues to trade at a discount to peers like Teva. Near-term catalysts are the introduction of biosimilars of Amgen's Neulasta and Roche's Herceptin and regulatory approvals of more generics and biosimilars, including a generic version of Glaxo's Advair.

Source: Bloomberg