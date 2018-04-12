Amarin presents posters in statin-treated patients with reduced kidney function and diabetes or elevated hsCRP with persistent high TG

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ:AMRN) presents two posters this week at the National Kidney Foundation 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings in Austin, TX, April 10-14.

Both posters reported data from post hoc analyses in statin-treated patients with reduced kidney function and diabetes or elevated hsCRP with persistent high (200-499 mg/dL) TG. In these patients, prescription pure EPA Vascepa at 4g/day, compared to placebo, showed reductions in TG and other potentially atherogenic lipid and inflammatory markers.

Vascepa (icosapent ethyl) capsules are a single-molecule prescription product consisting of the omega-3 acid commonly known as EPA in ethyl-ester form.