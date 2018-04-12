WeWork China and Naked Hub want 1M members by 2021

WeWork (VWORK) China and Naked Hub announce a plan to build a co-working community with 1M members by the end of 2021.

The companies combined have 80K members in the region currently. WeWork has a total of 200K members across 212 locations and 18 countries.

The project comes after yesterday’s news that WeWork will acquire Naked Hub for $400M in cash and shares.

Earlier this year, WeWork China raised $500M from private equity firm Hony Capital an SoftBank.

