WeWork China and Naked Hub want 1M members by 2021

|About: WeWork (VWORK)|By:, SA News Editor

WeWork (VWORK) China and Naked Hub announce a plan to build a co-working community with 1M members by the end of 2021.

The companies combined have 80K members in the region currently. WeWork has a total of 200K members across 212 locations and 18 countries. 

The project comes after yesterday’s news that WeWork will acquire Naked Hub for $400M in cash and shares. 

Earlier this year, WeWork China raised $500M from private equity firm Hony Capital an SoftBank.  

