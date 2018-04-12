Paris takes Airbnb to court for unauthorized listings

Paris asks a French court to fine Airbnb (AIRB) and two smaller peers for unauthorized short-term rentals.

Paris deputy mayor Ian Brossat says Airbnb and the others haven’t taken down listings that lack the required official registration numbers. Paris is Airbnb’s busiest market outside the United States with about 65K homes listed.

Paris is seeking fines of about $1,236 to $6,182 per day and per ad.

A hearing is scheduled for June 12.

