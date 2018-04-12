ImmunoCellular advances Stem-to-T-Cell technology; shares up 27% premarket

Nano cap ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (NYSEMKT:IMUC) is up 27% premarket on increased volume in response to its progress in validating its Stem-to-T-Cell technology for the potential treatment of cancer.

Stem-to-T-cell, licensed from The California Institute of Technology, involves harvesting stem cells from cancer patients and then cloning into them T cell receptors specific for cancer cells. The engineered stem cells are then reinfused into the patient where they provide a perpetual sources of antigen-specific killer T cells that attack the cancer (stem cells are immortal).

Company scientists have successfully transferred selected T cell receptor genetic material into human hematopoietic stem cells, a key step in validating the approach. Preclinical animal testing is next up.