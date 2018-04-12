Cascend Securities initiates Twitter at 22% upside

Cascend Securities initiates Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) with a Buy rating and a $36 price target, a 22% upside to yesterday’s close.

Firm says Twitter has become a new company after its first profitable quarter in December and efforts to make ad buying easier.

Cascend says ARPU could grow and the firm’s indicator suggests slight acceleration in user growth after years of flat growth.

Cascend says the downside is Twitter’s expense as it’s currently trading at 40x CY19E but earnings are at an inflection point and a reasonable ARPU increase to $2 could bring EPS to above $1 or higher, which would make the valuation more reasonable.

Source: Briefing.com.