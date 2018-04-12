ECB minutes show worry over trade war

The euro (NYSEARCA:FXE) has slipped to a session low $1.2321 following the release of the minutes from the ECB's early March policy meeting.

The minutes had the usual nods towards too-low inflation, concern about a strongish euro, and more volatile financial conditions. What's new is the board taking note of the trade spat: "There was widespread concern that the risk of trade conflicts, which could be expected to have an adverse impact on activity for all countries involved, had increased."

European stock markets remain modestly higher.

ETFs: FXE, VGK, EUO, HEDJ, FEZ, EZU, IEV, ERO, EPV, IEUR, EURL, DRR, FEU, ULE, DBEU, EUFX, HEZU, EEA, URR, FEEU, FEP, UPV, ADRU, FEUZ