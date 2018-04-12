Unifi enters into agreement to acquire the dyed yarn business and assets of National Spinning Co.

Unifi Manufacturing, a domestic operating subsidiary of Unifi (NYSE:UFI) entered into an agreement to acquire the dyed yarn business and assets of National Spinning Co.

The companies expect the transaction to close in May.

"This acquisition will better position Unifi (UNF) for growth in key market segments such as sweaters, hosiery and apparel, as our expanded dyed yarn portfolio will help strengthen our relationship with existing customers and brings opportunities to attract new customers as we become an even greater solutions provider," said Tom Caudle, President and COO of Unifi.

Press Release