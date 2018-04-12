Aeglea Bio's pegzilarginase shows treatment effect in two Arginase 1 Deficiency patients

Preliminary results from a Phase 1/2 clinical evaluating Aeglea BioTherapeutics' (NASDAQ:AGLE) AEB1102 (pegzilarginase) in two patients with Arginase 1 Deficiency showed a treatment effect as measured by standardized assessment tools. The data are being presented at the Annual Clinical Genetics Meeting of the American College of Medical Genetics and Genomics in Charlotte, NC.

The two patients showed improvements in the Six-Minute Walk Test (6MWT) of 31.4% and 23.4%, respectively. Both were significantly above the Minimal Clinically Important Difference (MCID) of 9% at week 8.

Management will host a conference call at 8:30 am ET to discuss the data.

Previously: Aeglea Bio's pegzilarginase shows encouraging action in patients with arginase 1 deficiency (March 13)