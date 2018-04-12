Surge in Libor could mean profit windfall for banks

A decade ago, a big move higher in Libor was flashing a red light of an impending financial crisis. Today it could mean an additional $1B or more in pretax profit for each of the largest U.S. banks, according to Bloomberg.

Banks can thank their funding costs remaining relatively flat, while loans they make are tied to the move in Libor. Why aren't funding costs moving? U.S. banks a decade ago were highly reliant on the Eurodollar markets for borrowing, but today are getting a far higher proportion of funding from deposits, which they've been able to keep a lid on despite a series of Fed rate hikes.

Citigroup (NYSE:C), according to the report, could see another $1.8B in pretax profit this year; JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) $1.5B, and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) $1B.