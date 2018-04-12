Shell sees little risk of stranded assets in shift to lower carbon energy

Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) says it sees little risk of being left with “stranded assets” in its portfolio as the world shifts away from fossil fuels, as it expects 80% of its current proved oil and gas reserves will be produced by 2030.

In its new Energy Transition Report discussing its strategy for adapting to a lower-carbon energy system, Shell says its reserves will remain competitive over the period at prices as low as $40/bbl and that it had enough flexibility to adjust longer-term investments in line with the changing energy landscape.

In the report, Shell says oil demand likely would peak and then decline but that the process will take decades to unfold; even in its most bullish scenario for electric vehicles, Shell sees global oil demand in 2050 of 78M bbl/day, ~85% of current production.

"Longer term, there is great uncertainty, but we believe Shell’s strategic flexibility will allow us to adapt in step with society," the report says.