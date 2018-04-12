Reuters: EU antitrust efforts will have limited impact on Google

An upcoming ruling from EU antitrust regulators likely won’t damage Alphabet’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Google, according to Reuters sources.

The ruling, expected in the coming months, could include a multibillion-dollar fine and a requirement to end licensing agreement clauses that prevent smartphone vendors from promoting alternatives to dominant apps like Google Search and Google Maps.

But the latter requirement won’t change much for Google’s market dominance since there are other incentives to stick with the company since Google holds 90% of the regional search market.

”Once someone is entrenched, you can’t say, ‘stop’ and things get better,” says Fordham University law professor Mark Patterson.

