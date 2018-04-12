Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) initiated with Buy rating and $12.50 (29% upside) price target at H.C. Wainwright. Shares up 3% premarket.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) initiated with Hold rating and $15 (flat) price target at SunTrust.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) initiated with Buy rating and $7 (259% upside) price target at Laidlaw.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BLCM) upgraded to Outperform with a $23 (236% upside) price target at Wells Fargo. Shares up 20% premarket on FDA removal of clinical hold on BPX-501.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) upgraded to Buy with a $78 (18% upside) price target at UBS. Shares up 2% premarket.

Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) upgraded to Outperform with a $52 (30% upside) price target at Leerink. Shares up 1% premarket.

Puma Biotechnology (NYSE:PBYI) downgraded to Equal Weight with a $70 (6% upside) price target at Barclays. Shares down 2% premarket.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) downgraded to Neutral with a $27 (flat) price target at B Riley FBR. Shares down 5% premarket.

AveXis (NASDAQ:AVXS) downgraded to Neutral at UBS and Barclays.