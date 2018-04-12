FT: SoftBank in consortium planning $25B FIFA shift

FT reports that SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF, OTCPK:SFTBY) is part of a consortium planning a $25B project to create international tournaments for FIFA.

The group involves investors from the U.S., Saudi Arabia, and China. FT sources say the consortium is being organized by UK-based Centricus, which helped SoftBank raise funds for the $100B Vision Fund.

The project would expand the Club World Cup and create a new league competition. FIFA would hold a 51% stake in the venture.

