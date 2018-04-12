Domestic steel sector fundamentals strongest since 2008, analyst says

The steel sector’s (NYSEARCA:SLX) U.S. fundamentals are the strongest since 2008 on better than expected end-user demand, aggressive inventory rebuilding and limited supplies, Longbow analyst Chris Olin says, citing the firm's recent channel checks.

Olin says survey results and improving survey sentiment represent positive leading indicators for steel equities heading into Q1 results, and Olin expects Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) and Nucor (NYSE:NUE) will confirm the strength in domestic steel industry fundamentals during their earnings reports.

Olin recommends staying long on the group ahead of earnings calls; his favorite ideas for now are STLD, U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) and Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC).

Source: Bloomberg First Word