Delta leads airline sector higher

All eyes in the airline sector are on Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) this morning as the company led off the earnings barrage for the carriers.

Delta reported a 7% increase in passenger revenue and 23% pop in cargo revenue for the quarter, while recording a penny beat on EPS. By region, transatlantic routes generated the highest growth rate during the quarter.

Looking ahead, Delta expects Q2 EPS of $1.80 to $2.00 vs. $1.92 consensus. Unit revenue is seen rising 3% to 5% during the quarter. Management notes the tightrope that has to be walked between demand vs. fares amid higher fuel and labor costs.

Shares of Delta are up 2.00% in premarket trading. Peers American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) and United Continental (NYSE:UAL) are both 1.7% higher . Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is 1.5% higher and JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) is up 1.00% . A dip in crude oil prices is also providing a slight tailwind to the sector today.

