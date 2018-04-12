Barrick Gold reports 22% drop in Q1 gold production

Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) -0.6% premarket after saying it produced 1.05M oz. of gold during Q1 at an average market price of $1,329/oz. and 85M lbs. of copper at an average market price of $3.16/lb., according to preliminary results.

Q4 gold production was down from 1.34M oz. in Q4 2017 and 1.31M in the year-ago Q1, while Q4 copper output was 99M lbs.

ABX expects its Q1 realized copper price to come in ~5% below the market average due to provisional pricing adjustments.

BMO Capital analysts say gold output was in line with its expectation of 1.06M oz., as better than expected production at Barrick Nevada was offset by lower production at Turquoise Ridge, Porgera and Hemlo.