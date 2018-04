Avast (AVST) applies to list its shares on the London Stock Exchange in a float expected to put the company at a $4B valuation.

The listing could happen early next month and will include a free float of at least 25% of Avast’s issued share capital.

Avast hopes to raise $200M in primary proceeds and $800M in secondary sales for a total of around $1B, which would make it the largest tech IPO in the UK.

Avast previously scrapped plans to list in the U.S. in 2012, citing difficult market conditions.