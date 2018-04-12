Dosing underway in early-stage study of Pfizer DMD candidate

The first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1b clinical trial assessing Pfizer's (NYSE:PFE) Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) candidate PF-06939926.

The open-label ascending dose study will enroll ~12 ambulatory boys aged 5 - 12 years with DMD. Topline data are expected in H1 2019 after all participants have been evaluated for one year post-treatment.

PF-06939926 is an AAV-based gene therapy designed to deliver a shortened version of the dystrophin gene via a human muscle-specific promoter.

