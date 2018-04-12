Natural Health Trends +3% on announcing Q1 preliminary revenue estimate

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) expects total revenue to be $52.4M (-13% Y/Y) in Q1.

Deferred revenue at the end of the quarter was $4.1M vs. $4.3M year ago.

“Our estimated total revenue for the first quarter of 2018 represented the second sequential quarterly increase since last September,” commented Chris Sharng, President of Natural Health Trends Corp. “In addition to our international Ambassador Academy in January which attracted over 5,500 members and guests, we believe that the enhancements we made to our commission plan to better incentivize up-and-coming members, coupled with successful marketing programs, predominately drove the sequential sales growth. We look forward to various productive incentive trips and targeted training programs in 2018 to drive further progress and growth.”

The company expects to release its Q1 results in early May.