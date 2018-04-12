Williams Partners to seek FERC approval for Southeastern Trail expansion

Williams Partners (WMB, WPZ) says its Transco subsidiary has filed an application with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission seeking authorization for its Southeastern Trail expansion project.

The project would create 296,375 dth/day of additional firm transportation capacity to markets in the mid-Atlantic and southeastern U.S. for the 2020-21 winter heating season.

The company held an open season for the project last summer and executed long-term binding precedent agreements with utility and local distribution companies located in Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Georgia for 100% of firm transportation capacity.