ChinaNet Online hires ICR for investor relations

ChinaNet Online (NASDAQ:CNET) has retained strategic communications firm ICR to run its investor relations.

“We are delighted to partner with ICR to expand our presence in the international investment community," says Chairman/CEO Handong Cheng.

"We are confident that ICR’s solid understanding, experience and capabilities in the institutional capital markets will help bolster our corporate communications practice and ensure that our new and existing shareholders are well informed about our growth strategies and corporate development going forward.”