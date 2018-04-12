J&J's Invokana shows positive effect on kidney function in type 2 diabetics

Additional analyses from the CANVAS studies showed the renal protective benefits in type 2 diabetics treated with Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.4% ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical's INVOKANA (canagliflozin). The data were presented at the National Kidney Foundation's Spring Clinical Meetings in Austin, TX.

Canagliflozin reduced urinary albumin to creatinine ratio, a biomarker for chronic kidney disease, by 17% from baseline in people with T2D with preserved estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), a measure of kidney function. The reduction was 23% in those with reduced eGFR.

Canagliflozin also reduced the relative risk of end-stage kidney disease, a 40% decline in eGFR or renal death by 47% (hazard ratio = 0.53) in those with preserved eGFR (24% reduction in people with reduced eGFR).

