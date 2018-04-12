Credit Suisse trims estimates on O'Reilly Automotive

Credit Suisse lowers estimates on O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +0.2% ) ahead of what it expects to be a "lackluster" Q1 report.

The investment firm now expects Q1 EPS of $3.55 vs. $3.62 prior view and 2018 EPS of $15.42 vs. $15.52 prior. The price target on O'Reilly is dropped to $246 from $264.

Credit Suisse's outlook on ORLY: "Weather in Q1 was likely disruptive, with unseasonably cold and wet weather limiting typical spring behavior. While we think the improvement is still on the come and the story in non-weather impacted markets is more positive, we don’t expect great QTD commentary."

O'Reilly is expected to report Q1 numbers on April 25.