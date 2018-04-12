Stocks bounce back as geopolitical worries ease for now

Stocks rebound from yesterday's losses in the early going, as Pres. Trump says a U.S. attack on Syria may not be imminent after all; Dow +1.2% , S&P and Nasdaq both +0.9% .

European bourses also are bouncing higher, with Germany's DAX +0.8% , France's CAC +0.4% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei finished -0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite closed -0.9% .

In U.S. news, BlackRock ( +2.6% ) and Delta Air Lines ( +1.8% ) are higher after reporting better than expected Q1 earnings, but Bed Bath & Beyond -18% after cutting earnings guidance for FY 2019.

The two most influential S&P sectors, financials ( +1% ) and tech ( +0.9% ), are the two best performing groups in early action.

Treasury prices remain flat after data on initial jobless claims and import/export prices, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note up a basis point at 2.80%.

U.S. WTI crude oil pulls back from three-year highs, -0.4% at $66.56/bbl.

Still ahead: EIA natural gas inventory