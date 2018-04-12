Snap +3.7% as Barclays awaits revenue upside in Q1

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) is up 3.7% after a note from Barclays saying it would "add to positions into the print" as it sees another quarter of upside with solid revenue.

It's forecasting that Q1 revenue at $238M. Analyst Ross Sandler says investors aren't yet appreciating the traction Snap is getting with direct response marketers from a late-Q4 rollout of its measurement pixel, and that the company is facing less pricing pressure in Snap Ads than it saw in 2017. (h/t Bloomberg)

He has an Overweight rating and price target of $21, implying 37% upside.

