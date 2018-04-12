GE Capital lands zero equity value at BofA

GE Capital has been assigned a zero equity valuation at BofAML, noting that the business has become a key focus for investors trying to quantify liquidity requirements, as well as downside case to GE's stock.

According to BofA, since the company's announced exit plan in 2015, the portfolio is much reduced and currently accounts for 0% of EPS.

General Electric (GE +0.4% ) also guarantees its debt and would be required to cover any incremental capital requirement at the subsidiary.

