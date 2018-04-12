OPEC output drops to lowest in a year while shale keeps climbing

Crude oil prices edge lower after both Brent and WTI yesterday hit their highest levels since late 2014 at a respective $73.09/bbl and $67.45/bbl amid geopolitical tensions; Brent -0.9% at $71.38 and WTI -0.8% at $66.23.

Meanwhile, OPEC says its crude oil production fell last month to the lowest level in a year as it complies with its supply cut agreement, but the world’s total oil supply continues to rise due to U.S. shale growth.

In its monthly oil market report, the cartel says its output fell by 201K bbl/day in March to 31.96M bbl/day, but the world’s total oil supply rose by 180K bbl/day during the month, mostly due to increased production from non-OPEC producers such as the U.S., Norway and the U.K.

OPEC also raises its global oil demand forecast for this year by ~30K bbl/day from last month’s estimate, now forecasting growth of 1.63M bbl/day and total consumption of 98.7M bbl/day.

