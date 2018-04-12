ESPN Plus launches, pitching different sports menu at fans

It's launch day for new streaming service ESPN Plus (DIS +0.4% ), Disney's ambitious effort to extend a leading sports presence into new streaming customers while preserving a bread-and-butter cable base.

It's trying that through a carefully selected menu of sports that don't overlap much with current ESPN offerings. A new streamlined/combined ESPN app is released alongside.

The $4.99/month service won't allow subscribers to stream ESPN or ESPN2, meaning it won't have marquee NFL or NBA games. In live content it will feature some college games, pro golf, Grand Slam tennis and soccer, and a daily game during MLB and NHL seasons, along with more niche sports.

ESPN execs are targeting three types of fans, WSJ notes: core ESPN users hungry for more sports; niche fans like those of rugby; and underserved fans who might not find their alma mater's teams on TV.

