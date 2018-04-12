SuperCom secures new contract to deploy electronic monitoring suite

SuperCom (SPCB +1.2% ) has secured a new contract to provide its PureSecurity Electronic Monitoring suite of GPS and home detention offender tracking and monitoring solutions to an established service provider in eastern Texas.

"This contract in Texas continues our positive streak of winning new business across the country and also brings the tally of new EM deployments currently being deployed globally to eleven," said Ordan Trabelsi, President of the Americas. "While these contracts do vary in size, it's important to note that they present significant long-term opportunities for growth".

