BP, Petrobras announce strategic alliance

BP (BP -0.4% ) and Petrobras (PBR +0.8% ) say they are forming a strategic alliance to jointly explore potential business opportunities both in Brazil and beyond.

BP said the two companies will explore potential joint commercial agreements in upstream, downstream, trading and across low-carbon initiatives, and the agreement also is expected to include the transfer of technology.

BP and PBR already have joint interests in 16 exploration blocks in Brazil, and the companies recently acquired exploration and production rights for two blocks offshore Brazil in the Santos pre-salt basin.