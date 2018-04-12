Argan slides down 12% post Q4 results

Argan (AGX -12.8% ) reported Q4 revenue decreased 18% Y/Y to $169.6M due to the construction work on four large gas-fired power plants.

Q4 margins: Gross declined by 644 bps to 11.9%, Operating declined by 958 bps to 4.81% and EBITDA declined by 887 bps to 6.3%.

SG&A expenses were up 29% Y/Y to $11.35M.

Backlog was $379M as of 31 January 2018.

Cash equivalents and short-term investments was at $434M, and the company had no bank debt as of 31 January 2018.

