Trudeau said ready to press B.C. to accept Trans Mountain pipeline

Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau reportedly plans to pressure British Columbia’s provincial government to drop its resistance to Kinder Morgan's (KMI -0.7% ) Trans Mountain pipeline project while trying to avoid tougher measures that might alienate voters who helped his Liberal Party win power.

Kinder Morgan Canada (OTCPK:KMLGF) said earlier this week it will scrap the C$7.4B expansion project from Alberta to the west coast unless all legal and jurisdictional challenges are resolved by May 31, but a government source tells Reuters that “there aren’t an awful lot of options for the prime minister.”

Reportedly off the table are suggestions for Trudeau to declare a national emergency to push through the pipeline and to cut payments the federal government sends to B.C. to help fund social programs.

Finance Minister Morneau says the federal government is not ruling out any option - legal, regulatory or financial - because the project is vital to attracting investment to Canada.