Uber rolls out passenger protection features

Uber (UBER) rolls out new passenger protection measures as CEO Dara Khosrowshahi continues his redemption efforts for the company.

The company will start doing annual background checks on U.S. drivers and hire an outside company to monitor the drivers for arrests.

Riders can directly call 911 from the Uber app. The app will also have a “safety center” with information on driver background screening, insurance, and the company’s community guidelines.

Riders will have the ability to list up to five contacts to share trip details with every ride.

Uber faces a class action lawsuit in the U.S. related to its prior background checks from drivers. The company has also faced suits due to sexual harassment incidents, rape, and improperly handling the medical records of a rape victim.

Previously: Uber launches Uber Rent, Jump integration, and public transit teaming (April 11)

Previously: Uber CEO still sees self-driving future after crash (update) (April 11)