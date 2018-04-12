Apogee down 9% post Q4 results

Apogee Enterprises (APOG -9.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 12.5% Y/Y to $353.5M.

Segment revenues: Architectural framing systems +51%Y/Y to $183.53M, architectural glass -18%Y/Y to $92.11M, architectural services +3%YY to $67.7M, large-scale optical -11%Y/Y to $23.40M.

Q4 Margins: Gross declined by 193 bps to 24.24% and overall adjusted operating declined by 52 bps to 9.6%.

Segment adjusted operating margins: framing systems declined by 121 bps to 8.17% and architectural glass declined by 458 bps to 7.71%.

SG&A expenses were up by 10%Y/Y to 57.8M.

Q4 Backlog: architectural framing systems was $405.7M and architectural services was $426.3M.

FY2019 Outlook: Revenue ~10% Y/Y growth; Operating margin 8.8-9.3%; Adjusted operating margin 9.1-9.6%; Adjusted EPS $3.43-3.63; Capex $60-65M and Tax rate ~24%.

