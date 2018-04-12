U.S. needs to invest $150B to support gas production, Tellurian exec says

The U.S. needs to invest $150B in infrastructure to support growing natural gas production, with some producers facing shutdowns as they try to increase output, says Tellurian (TELL +3.8% ) Senior VP Amos Hochstein.

Shale firms produce more associated gas when oil output increases, and there is not enough pipeline capacity to carry the gas to demand areas or for exports, Hochstein tells the International Energy Forum.

The problem is that the U.S. infrastructure was not built to handle shale oil and shale gas, which producers are able to ramp up quickly when prices rise, Hochstein says.

Shale oil producers, including those in the Permian Basin, “are reaching a point where they have to make a decision whether to restrain their production in oil because they don’t have the ability to evacuate their gas,” he says.