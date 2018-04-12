Reuters: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer but not imminent

Embraer (ERJ -1.1% ) pulls back following a Reuters report that its proposed tie-up with Boeing (BA +2.2% ) that was submitted on Tuesday to Brazilian authorities has brought a deal closer but some issues still need to be ironed out.

The companies still must define BA’s final stake in a new joint venture containing ERJ’s commercial aviation business, which could slightly exceed 80%, according to the report.

Brazil’s government, which can veto the deal, reportedly also wants to ensure that ERJ, which would keep its defense and business jet divisions, would retain the engineering capacity to design and build new aircraft.