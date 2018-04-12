Shaw Communications +9% as wireless breakout drives Q2 beat

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) is up 9% in U.S. trading and tapping a two-month high after beating expectations on top and bottom lines in Q2 earnings thanks to strong wireless results.

The company added a record net 93,000 postpaid subscribers, and revenues that rose 12% overall got a boost from total wireless revenue that more than doubled to C$290M.

Wireless operating income before restructuring/amortization of $36M was up 24%, mainly due to growth in subscribers and ARPU alike.

Revenue by segment: Wireline, C$1.066B (flat); Wireless, C$290M (up 106%). In Wireless, service revenues were C$142M (up 21.4%); Equipment and other, C$148M (up 517%).

Operating margin fell 4.7 points to 37%. Free cash flow dipped about 8% to C$135M.

