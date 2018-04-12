Merger talk on Fiat Chrysler

There's growing speculation that the retirement of Sergio Marchionne from Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (NYSE:FCAU) in about a year sets the automobile company up to land a "transformational" deal.

While Marchionne has been a long-time proponent of consolidation in the industry, including floating the idea several times of a GM-Fiat marriage, the auto veteran is largely focused this year on improving Fiat's debt profile to make a future deal possible.

Automotive News Europe pitches three potential buyers of Fiat down the road, each of which would shake up the entire industry. Could you see Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (OTCPK:GELYF, OTCPK:GELYY), Ford (NYSE:F) or Volkswagen (OTCPK:VLKAY) pulling the trigger on a merger with Fiat?