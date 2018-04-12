Uber calls self-driving cars "student drivers", agrees to expand FTC settlement

Uber (UBER) CEO Dara Khosrowshahi appears on the “Today” show this morning and says “self-driving cars are learning. They’re student drivers.”

Khosrowshahi again says the company is working with accident investigators to determine the cause of the fatal crash between an Uber self-driving vehicle and a pedestrian.

Khosrowshahi says Uber is also reviewing its safety practices from driver training to software.

In other Uber news, the FTC says the company agrees to expand its proposed settlement over Uber hiding the data breach from customers.

