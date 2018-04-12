Sharing Economy up 3% post FY results

Sharing Economy (SEII +3.1% ) reports FY revenue of $13.52M (-22.1% Y/Y)

Gross margin was down 2670 bps to -1.2%, as it was impacted by allocation of fixed costs, mainly consisting of depreciation, to cost of revenues, & an increase in labor & raw material costs & operating margin was down 8290 bps to -90.4%, due to an increase in the allowance for doubtful accounts of $6.5M.

Loss from continuing operations was $12.8M (-814.3% Y/Y); cash & equivalents of $1.0M (-33.3% Y/Y); working capital of $13.5M (-37.2% Y/Y) & short-term debt of $2.5M (-7.4% Y/Y).

FY18 events: In January, the Company completed the acquisition of 60% of the capital stock of 3D Discovery for $0.4M in stock & 80% of AnyWorkspace for $0.5 million in stock.

