Time Warner merger trial shifts focus to AT&T's economist

A day after the government wrapped up its case in the AT&T/Time Warner merger trial with its star economic witness, it's time for AT&T's (NYSE:T): University of Chicago economist Dennis Carlton.

Antitrust chief Makan Delrahim isn't just attending today -- he's sitting at the Justice Dept. table and taking part, wowing the judge, Brian Fung notes.

"My goodness gracious! Are you entering an appearance?" Judge Richard Leon said. "Honored to have you." Delrahim answered "Honored to be here."

Carlton is countering the case made yesterday by DOJ witness Carl Shapiro that the $85B merger would lead to higher bills for consumers, saying that if you fix what Shapiro said he got wrong in assumptions/inputs, you get as much in savings as Shapiro predicted in costs.

And even without those fixes, the increase would be small it would be indistinguishable from zero, Carlton says.