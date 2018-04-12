Bloomberg: Elliott Management has stake in Micro Focus; shares +6.6%

Activist investor Elliott Management has built a position in Micro Focus (NYSE:MFGP), according to Bloomberg sources.

The size of Elliott’s stake isn’t known. Sources say Elliott wants to push for changes in the software company, but details of those changes also weren’t disclosed.

Last month, Micro Focus announced a lower than expected revenue decline on the year and lost CEO Chris Hsu.

Micro Focus acquired the software assets of Hewlett Packard Enterprise and has struggled to integrate the business.