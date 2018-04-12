Whistleblower says Mallinckrodt in elaborate scheme to drive sales of Acthar; shares down 7%

Mallinckrodt (MNK -7.4% ) slumps on modestly higher volume in apparent reaction to the news that it is the target of a whistleblower suit accusing the company of engaging in an elaborate scheme to drive up the price of top-seller Acthar while hiding the fact that no one has a thorough knowledge of what is in it.

According to the lawsuit, former Associate Director Rasvinder Dhaliwal said she was told that Acthar was not highly purified ACTH 1-39 and there are other fragments of ACTH in the vial, adding that if the FDA knew this, it could open up the label for review which could potentially shut the company down.

H.P. Acthar Gel (repository corticotropin injection) accounted for over 37% of the company's Q4 2017 sales of $792.3M. The company obtained the rights to the product via its 2014 acquisition of Questcor for $5.6B.

It is approved in the U.S. for infantile spasms but the company says it can be used to treat 18 other conditions. Clinical proof of efficacy for the uses, however, is a bit light due the length of time it has been available in the U.S. (originally approved by the FDA in 1952).

Ms. Dhaliwal claims the company could not answer questions from payers about the efficacy of Acthar for the 18 other conditions, refused to share relevant data and instructed her to misrepresent the actual clinical data in order to secure reimbursement.

Medicare spent $500M on the drug in 2015, now priced at ~$40K per vial.

Predictably, the company "vehemently disagrees" with the allegations and intends to "vigorously defend itself" in the matter.

