Permabear weighs in on Netflix

A permabear on Netflix (NFLX +2% ) is sticking to his guns due to the financial and competitive risks seen on the company.

Wedbush's Michael Pachter warns that Netflix's free cash flow will be in the negative $3B to $4B range for at least the next couple of years.

Pachter: "If free cash flow continues to get worse, the debt balance could approach $15 billion, or around $30 per share for a company that "earns" $3 to $4 per share annually. What’s not to love about that?"

He also brings up the eventual ceiling for the U.S. business in terms of subscribers.

Wedbush keeps an Underperform rating and price target of $110 (not a misprint) on Netflix.