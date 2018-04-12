Spotify acquires Loudr

Spotify (SPOT -0.3% ) acquires music licensing platform Loudr. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Loudr was founded in 2013 to build services that make it easy for content creators, aggregators and digital music services to identify, track and pay royalties to music publishers.

“What Loudr has built is more than just a smart and easy way for artists to obtain mechanical licenses; it’s true music industry innovation,” said Adam Parness, ‎Global Head of Publishing, Spotify. “The Loudr team perfectly complements Spotify’s music publishing operation and, together, we believe we can continue to foster a more open, streamlined, and modern music publishing landscape.”