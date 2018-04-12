Refiners slump as Trump administration weighs allowing E15 year-round

Refiner shares slide as reports say the Trump administration is considering allowing the sale of E15 in gasoline all year long, not just during the summer: ANDV -2.3% , PSX -0.8% , MPC -0.6% , HFC -0.3% .

Refiners which also produce ethanol are slightly higher: VLO +0.3% , PBF +0.4% .

A move to a higher ethanol blend would hurt refiners, as more ethanol would displace the gasoline refiners make and raise compliance costs with biofuels regulations.

E15 is currently banned by the EPA because of concerns it contributes to smog on hot days, a worry that biofuels advocates say is baseless.