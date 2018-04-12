Negotiations advance on auto component of NAFTA deal

The U.S. government is proposing through the Trade Representative's office that 75% of a vehicle's parts are sourced from the U.S., Mexico and Canada in order to qualify for tariff exemptions.

The new mark is down from the initial proposal of 85% sourcing from the three North American nations, but higher than the current NAFTA level of 62.5%.

The automobile sourcing issue is just one moving part of a NAFTA deal reported to be getting closer to being finalized.

