Homebuilders slump as major averages jump higher

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all up more than 1% today, but the homebuilders (ITB -0.4% ) are having a tough session.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is down 2% after a management shake-up, but it's hard to see why this should affect the whole sector.

Other issues could be long-term interest rates, and the 10-year Treasury yield is up more than five basis points to 2.84%.

Beazer (BZH -1.2% ), Comstock (CHCI -1% ), D.R. Horton (DHI -0.8% ), Hovnanian (HOV -0.8% ), KB Home (KBH +0.2% ), Pulte (PHM -1.2% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -1% )

ETFs: XHB, ITB, PKB, NAIL, HOML, CLAW