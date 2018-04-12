Homebuilders slump as major averages jump higher

The Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq are all up more than 1% today, but the homebuilders (ITB -0.4%) are having a tough session.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN) is down 2% after a management shake-up, but it's hard to see why this should affect the whole sector.
Other issues could be long-term interest rates, and the 10-year Treasury yield is up more than five basis points to 2.84%.
Beazer (BZH -1.2%), Comstock (CHCI -1%), D.R. Horton (DHI -0.8%), Hovnanian (HOV -0.8%), KB Home (KBH +0.2%), Pulte (PHM -1.2%), Toll Brothers (TOL -1%)