Bloomberg: Apple cuts HomePod sales estimates, orders

Bloomberg sources say Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has lowered its sales forecasts on the HomePod and cut some orders with manufacturer Inventec.

The HomePod launched with strong preorders in January, a month after the planned holiday release, and an initial third of the U.S. smart speaker, but sales didn’t keep up once the device hit stores, according to Slice Intelligence data.

Slice says the HomePod’s market share dropped to 10% at the 10-week mark and to 4% three weeks after launch.

Analysts think HomePod’s limited functions couldn’t compete with the broader features of market leaders Amazon Alexa and Google Home.

